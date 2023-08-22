A 10-Year-Old Child is Killed in a Shooting in the French City of Nîmes

A 10-year-old child was killed in a shooting in the town of Nîmes in southern France overnight today. He was with his uncle in his car, which was targeted by at least four gunmen. This is according to the French radio station Franceinfo, based on the first findings of the police.

At least four people shot at the car in the Pissevin district in the southwest of the city at around 23:00 CET on Monday, French media reported.

The driver, who was parked at the time of the shooting, drove off immediately after the gunfire started and headed to hospital. The child succumbed to his injuries and his uncle was wounded in the back. A third passenger in the vehicle, the driver’s nephew, escaped uninjured.

The suspects took off running. Investigators said the shooters were in a stolen vehicle that was found nearby after the shooting.

