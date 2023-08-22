SUBSCRIBE

August 29, 2023

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
  • SEARCH
Czech News in English » Crime » A 10-Year-Old Child is Killed in a Shooting in the French City of Nîmes

A 10-Year-Old Child is Killed in a Shooting in the French City of Nîmes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Table of Contents

A 10-year-old child was killed in a shooting in the town of Nîmes in southern France overnight today. He was with his uncle in his car, which was targeted by at least four gunmen. This is according to the French radio station Franceinfo, based on the first findings of the police.

At least four people shot at the car in the Pissevin district in the southwest of the city at around 23:00 CET on Monday, French media reported.

The driver, who was parked at the time of the shooting, drove off immediately after the gunfire started and headed to hospital. The child succumbed to his injuries and his uncle was wounded in the back. A third passenger in the vehicle, the driver’s nephew, escaped uninjured.

The suspects took off running. Investigators said the shooters were in a stolen vehicle that was found nearby after the shooting.

 

Source: ceskenoviny.cz

most viewed

Related

ABOUT THE PRAGUE MONITOR

The Czech Republic’s longest-standing portal for Czech News in English. Cited by the BBC and Sky News as your authority on local Czech news.

QUICKS LINKS

social media:

© 2023 The Prague Monitor

Subscribe Now

    © Website creation by Topranker.cz

    © 2022 The Prague Monitor