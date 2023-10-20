Fiala: Events in Israel Do Not Pose Immediate Danger to the Czech Republic

There is no imminent threat to the Czech Republic related to events in Israel, and there has been no increase in the risk of a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Petr Fiala, from the ODS party, stated this during a press conference after a meeting of the State Security Council today. He emphasized that there is no information indicating an elevated risk of attacks within the Czech Republic. Nevertheless, the state has implemented a series of measures to safeguard potential targets and events at risk. All relevant authorities are taking proactive steps for protection.

Prime Minister Fiala also mentioned that if the conflict in Israel continues, it may have repercussions on factors like energy prices and the growth of illegal migration. Consequently, the state needs to be prepared for potentially more challenging scenarios.

During the meeting at the Strak Academy, attendees discussed the handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Police President Martin Vondrášek clarified that peaceful assembly is a right in the Czech Republic, but event organizers are required to inform the appropriate administrative authorities. These authorities will determine whether there are grounds for dispersal. Additionally, the police have specialists in extremism present at such events to respond if any actions deviate from Czech law. Vondrášek also highlighted the long-standing collaboration with security analysts.

The State Security Council, composed of the prime minister and other cabinet members, serves as a permanent government body focused on security matters. Typically, it convenes every two to three months, but this meeting occurred approximately a month after the previous one. In addition to discussing the situation in Israel, the council addressed issues related to illegal migration.

The text also briefly mentions the situation in Israel, where Israel was involved in military operations in the Gaza Strip due to rocket attacks by Hamas. The conflict resulted in casualties on both sides. Additionally, it mentions increased security measures and incidents in Germany, Belgium, and France.

Source: ceskenoviny.cz