Vaccination centers, which are usually situated in sports or cultural centers, operate half of the capacity due to the insufficiency of the COVID-19 vaccines. Some regions don’t even plan on opening the vaccination centers for more than 1000 people operating.

For example, vaccination centers in the Plzeň region work only from Thursday to Sunday because they don’t have enough vaccines to provide. The vaccination center in the Karlovy Vary region will expect to fully operate only in autumn.

Hradec Králové Region uses only general practitioners or state hospitals as the vaccination centers. The governors promise that the vaccination will be more accessible in the future. However, there are still not enough vaccines to open a separate vaccination center in this region.

Currently, in some of the regions, vaccination is transferred from hospitals to special vaccination centers. For example, in the Zlín Region those centers don’t work on the full basis but still, the state is satisfied with them. The vaccination will return to hospitals as soon as most of the population of the region will be vaccinated.

However, the tendency of the vaccination in the Czech Republic is positive. The Minister of Health Petr Arenberger announced that one million residents are fully vaccinated. From this Monday the registration for vaccination will begin for caregivers and university workers. The vaccination for everybody will begin on July 16.