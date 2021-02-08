The heavy snow in the northern part of Europe, including the Czech Republic, caused various complications in traffic and the morning routine of the public and regular transport.

More than 40 road accidents took place – fortunately, without serious consequences. The government recommends using the metro as the main transport.

“It snowed heavily during the night. In many places, we recorded five to ten millimeters in six hours, which resulted in 15 centimeters of powder snow. It snowed the most on the border of Central and Eastern Bohemia,” the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) stated.

Most of the road accidents happened on Tuesday morning. Also, the freezing weather negatively affected the electricity supplies in Southern Moravia.

Several trains in intercity connections were delayed or canceled due to the failures of electrical units, the regional organizer of Prague’s integrated transport (ROPID) explained. 73 spreaders and 53 smaller machines are currently working on the streets. They are administered by The Technical Administration of Roads (TSK).

The meteorologists predict freezing temperatures this week. The temperatures will drop to minus 12 degrees, and even minus 20 degrees in some areas. Currently, the warning against the freezing temperatures is valid from this Tuesday at 22:00 until the situation is resolved.

As for the rest of Europe, the same complications occurred in Germany, the Netherlands, and in the east and south-east of England. In Germany, the snow affected the long-distance trains, while some Netherlands’ pupils couldn’t return to schools because of the snow influx.