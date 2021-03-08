According to the dm drogerie markt survey, 11 percent of Czech women stopped using makeup products. The survey gathered replies from Czech women aged 25 to 60 years.

One-third of Czech women buy less decorative makeup products than before the COVID-19 pandemic. For some age categories, the skincare habits were left unchanged.

The survey shows that more than half of women aged 45-60 don’t use any cleansing products at all. Otherwise, their skincare habits stayed the same.

“Our sales data show a decrease in the categories of cleansing skin products, such as tonics, cleansing waters, make-up wipes, and others. This is most likely related to the smaller use of decorative cosmetics,” Jiří Peroutka, dm drogerie markt communications manager, explained.

However, a fifth of women aged 25-29 years became more interested in skincare products. They use tonic lotions more than once a week or add them to their daily routine. 41 percent of younger clients enjoy using face masks and serums.

Nearly half of women don’t use tonic lotions. Furthermore, more than half of respondents reported that they don’t have any makeup removal products. 31 percent of women don’t use face masks at all, and 44 percent use them occasionally.