The government introduced a new system of compensations for entrepreneurs and small companies which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lost the source of income.

According to the new law, the updated amount will reach 1000 Czech crowns per day. Previously, businesses received 500 Czech crowns daily.

The Ministry of Finance already stated that the new system will be easier than the previous ones. Instead of having ten different programs of support, they decided to focus on one which won’t confuse entrepreneurs and will be more effective.

“We decided to simplify everything and instead of ten programs make one where no company will fail, regardless of whether its establishment is closed or whether it is a subcontractor or not,” Karel Havlíček, the Minister of Industry and Trade explained.

The main requirement is to prove the loss of at least 50 percent of the income during the established period. Before, professionals had to prove the loss of 80 percent of their income. Vladimír Dlouhý, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, reacted positively to the government’s offer and stated that increasing the payment is valuable because with just 500 Czech crowns per day the businesses won’t survive.

Also, the Antivirus program will extend the 500 czk per day per employee payment. The previously mentioned requirements, such as the loss of 50 percent of the income, should be fulfilled in order to receive it.

The Minister of Labor Jana Maláčová added that quarantined workers will be able to receive up to 370 czk per day during their quarantine. This offer is supposed to motivate people to act responsibly. However, this bonus will not be valid for self-employed workers.

