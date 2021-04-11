“The will to win is meaningless without the will to prepare.” Winston Churchill

To me, this quote represents a wonderful way to draw back the curtain on achievement. All of us have some sort of desire, deep inside. Some may desire monetary success, some a certain skill, like excelling at sport or playing an instrument, or even writing. The list goes on and on.

Given to daydreaming as a child, I would sit under the beautiful giant maple tree in our front yard and imagine all sorts of wonderful things for myself. When my parents told me that I could be anything I wanted to be, I spent my time wanting Unfortunately, I never really got the prepare thing. Alas, no matter how fervent my wanting was, my wants never materialized. As I got older, I didn’t finish high school, became a barber, bought as flashy a car as my loan application would allow, got into debt and began to feel inextricably drawn to mediocrity.

Fortunately, for me, the stern, but caring superintendent of my former school district, Edwin White, reached out to me to offer his help in charting a course-correction for my life. As a result, I later went on to university, got a degree, and did some post-graduate work. As the years passed and my life became more aligned to my former dreams, it occurred to me that the only real difference was my investment into preparing myself or earning what I wanted. It’s never too late to become the person you want to be. Is there something you know you should be preparing for?

Good luck on your journey!