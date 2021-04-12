The protected landscape area of Blanik, about a 1 hour drive from Prague, features a mosaic of forests, meadows, Romanesque monuments and Hussite-era castles.

Its rocks were used for the foundations of “narodni divadlo”, the temple of Czech National rebirth, and every corner hosts a legend, like the mysterious knight with a stone-heavy helmet guarding the entrance to the “underworld “.

A pleasant and rewarding 18-km hike along the Bohemian branch of the epic “Camino de Santiago” topped by eagle-eye views from the sleek Wooden watchtower and a stroll in the charming gardens of Vlašimi castle.

Pictures courtesy of Daniele Toniolo

Pictures courtesy of Daniele Toniolo

Pictures courtesy of Daniele Toniolo The protected landscape area of Blanik, features a mosaic of forests, meadows, Romanesque monuments and Hussite-era castles.

The Prague Monitor has partnered with HIKE, BIKE, COOK & MEET as a great provider of travel ideas and events for English speakers in the Czech Republic. Although rules about meeting and travelling are ever changing, we are preparing for a return to some local travel and eventually a social life.

HIKE, BIKE, COOK & MEET is a friendly, informal, cosmopolitan, creative concept born from COOK & MEET experiences and extended to outdoor events to enjoy the wonderful historic, artistic and natural attractions around us. We constantly explore and propose ideas on a non-profit, cost-sharing, friendly bases so you are welcome to join and invite friends! COOK & MEET is a cooking & social event which takes place in our cosy villa in Prague 6, close to Prague castle. Please visit www.cook-meet.com for all details. The event is no-profit (there is a cost-sharing recommended contribution) limited to 10 participants to guarantee maximum comfort and enjoy the cooking workshop, so advance booking is mandatory.

This group is open to all Cook & Meet friends to facilitate the participation to our events, share positive ideas and generate stimulating meeting occasions for each event. Events are subject to current rules related to the epidemic rules and conditions in the Czech Republic.

Pictures courtesy of Daniele Toniolo.