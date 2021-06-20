The D35, which runs east to west just south of Hradec Králové, cracked up from heat and caused a 5 car wreck at around 3 PM Saturday.

According to firefighters on the scene, 10 people sustained non life threatening injuries, and no lives were claimed.

Police spokesman Libor Hejtman said that a series of cracked, wavy portions of the highway prompted some cars to stop completely, taking drivers behind them by surprise.

“A truck was driving in the right lane and there was a wavy section of the highway in front of him. Apparently the concrete’s surface had risen because of the heat, and the vehicles were all stopping there. The truck stopped, and three other cars stopped in the left lane, but a fourth vehicle going in the same direction didn’t stop and crashed into a column of stationary vehicles, leading to a chain reaction.”

After the accident is cleaned up, much-needed updates on the road will take place, according to a police officer who spoke with Novinky.