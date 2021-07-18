NFC chips have changed the way we interact with the world around us. They have also enabled contactless payments as well as mobile payment services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Some time ago, I wrote here about what can NFC do. Today, let’s look at some of the best uses for NFC that will impress your customers.

NFC stands for Near Field Communication. It is a set of standards that enable devices in close proximity — within a few centimeters of each other — to exchange information wirelessly. Mobile apps running on supported devices can use NFC scanning to read data from electronic tags attached to real-world objects. For example, people can scan an in-store sign to access digital coupons. These NFC tags are unpowered NFC chips — programmed with just about any sort of information — that draw power from a nearby mobile phone. They don’t need their own battery or source of power. At their most basic, NFC tags could be used as a more convenient replacement for QR codes.

But NFC can do much more. At your favorite restaurants and beer bars, you can bring your mobile phone near to an NFC sticker tag. And voila! It loads your mobile browser and directs you straight to a pre-defined website. You have the entire menu on your mobile phone, along with nutritional information and mouth-watering descriptions of the ingredients in your favorite dishes. Or your favorite beers, right?

When it comes to the potential uses of NFC tags, there are no limits. Event organizers can attract visitors using NFC passes instead of paper tickets. Destination operators can boost tourist navigation. When people arrive at a scenic spot and are not familiar with the story, they can tap an NFC tag to read an article or view a short video. And beyond talking footballs, NFC tags can be applied to other products and used for interaction with brand fans. Or for anti-fake or brand protection. These are just a few examples.

