Digital transactions continue to rise. Over the last few years, the number of people using mobile wallets to make payments surged in Europe. And over the last two years, the value of mobile transactions doubled. Mobile payments are expected to make one-third of all point-of-sale transactions within the next two years.

More people are using mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet or Google Pay at the present time. They are confident their financial data is secure. People are also exposed to the touted convenience of mobile payments. With the mobile wallet, people can keep their payment cards, loyalty cards, airline, train, and bus boarding passes, event tickets, discount coupons, booking confirmations, and more in a single app. And use their boarding passes on the mobile phone to check in for flights. View the balance on their coffee card, get to events, or redeem coupons.

Mobile Engagement

This creates the perfect opportunity for small businesses for customer engagement through mobile phones by push notifications and location-specific messages. With the right partner, start-ups and small businesses can build and run a smart and simple loyalty program. Using the features of mobile wallets and in a very cost-efficient manner.

Your own branded digital content for mobile wallets would become a new communication channel for you. It is interactive and allows for sending push notifications with your deals, promotions, and discounts, or exclusive content directly to the lock screen of your customers. It also can be offered on the lock screen of the mobile phone by the mobile wallet upon arriving at pre-defined places together with location-specific messages. This would allow your customers to access exclusive offers based on their location, or just tap to show, scan or redeem.

Mobile engagement together with a conversational approach enables you to effectively communicate with existing and potential customers in a more personalized and interactive manner.

