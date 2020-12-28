Autokino Strahov: How to enjoy films even in lockdown

Autokino Strahov at Strahov stadium is a perfect opportunity for cinema fans who are looking for a safe and unusual option to watch movies even during the lockdown. Get in the car, grab some snacks, and enjoy the movie!

Celebrate New Year with the modern classic by Quentin Tarantino

Pulp Fiction is definitely a must-watch if you haven’t seen it yet. The film features non-linear storytelling with black humor and long dialogues, starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and others. Pulp Fiction is already included in almost every top of the best films as the pop culture treasure. Also, the film was awarded in Cannes as the best movie of 1994.

A Western with strong characters and dangerous obstacles

True grit by the Coen brothers, starring Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, has 10 nominations for the Academy Awards, including the Best Film. This is a story about a brave teenage girl who decides to find her father’s killer. Along the way, she finds a Federal Marshal who helps her to make justice.

“I like to move it, move it!”

Madagascar is one of the bestsellers by the DreamWorks studios. Meet a hilarious comedy about the existential crisis and true friendship. Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo are the best friends from Central Park Zoo. One day, they set off on a journey to distant Madagascar, where various tests await them.

A survival comedy spiced with good humor

Chicken Run is a story about chickens who decide to run away from the factory where they could be killed by the evil owners. This is an animation created by Aardman Animations which invented the Wallace and Gromit series. The plot is based on the legendary 1963 The Great Escape. Chicken Run deservedly got a Golden Globe nomination for the Best Comedy.

The fifth part of the famous franchise with Vin Diesel and the crew

The Fast and the Furious is one of the few high-quality franchises that are still in service today. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the new part, it’s the best time to remember the older ones. The Toretto family arrives in Brazil to fight against the druglord and the federal agent. Enter the world of masculinity, action, and fast cars.