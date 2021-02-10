Almost a half of the Czech population doesn’t self-isolate with the COVID-19 symptoms based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) research.

1000 respondents participated in the research, which showed growing concerns about the vaccination and gave several insights into the way Czechs perceive the process of isolation.

Helena Hnilicová from the Institute of Public Health and Medical Law claims that 40 percent of Czechs perceive restrictions as the invasion of their personal life, which can be problematic during the pandemic situations. Hnilicová adds that Czechs show disappointing results in the usual measures, such as washing hands, wearing masks, and keeping the distance in public spaces.

According to the results, Czechs don’t consider the infection to be as dangerous as it is. Only one-third of the population is scared of COVID-19 while the risk of infection is growing. 44 percent stated that they are not afraid of getting sick. These numbers confirm how divided the Czech population is on the matter, Srdan Matić, the WHO representative in the Czech Republic added.

Czechs rely mostly on the healthcare system but don’t believe in the government at all. 80 percent of participants have faith in the healthcare professionals. Hnilicová added that participants would rather rely more on the doctors rather than on responsibly following the measures.

Czech are becoming increasingly interested in getting vaccinated. Already 53 percent consider vaccination according to the January results. In November, only 38 percent of the participants agreed to get a vaccine.

This Thursday, the government will discuss the prolongation of the current state of emergency. Also, they will add new restrictions in the most infected areas of the Czech Republic – Karlovy Vary and Hradec Králové. The number of infected in the Czech Republic is rising with 10,165 new infections recorded on Tuesday.