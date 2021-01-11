Nicholas Winton’s Statue at Hlavní nádraží is Damaged Again

Someone broke the glasses of the statue of Nicholas Winton, the savior of Jewish children, located at Prague’s main railway station (Hlavní nádraží) again.

Currently, the police are looking for an unknown man and woman who damaged the statue on December 30. According to the camera records, an unknown man and woman pulled up a child to the statues’ head and then left.

“Unfortunately, the further development of the situation is not visible well,” stated Jan Rybanský, the spokesman of the Prague police.

The police ask everybody who might know anything about the incident to contact the police via phone numbers 158 or 974 852 740.

Unfortunately, similar incidents are not uncommon. The bronze statue of Nicolas Winton was presented at the main railway station in September 2009. Since then, the signature glasses have been lost three times. The last restoration happened last year. The opening ceremony was planned for May, however, it was postponed until mid-September due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Nicholas Winton was a British broker and humanitarian worker who saved 669 mostly Jewish children from Czechoslovakia before World War II from being transported to a concentration camp. He remained silent about his actions for many years. In 1998 President Václav Havel awarded him a high Czech state award called the Order of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk. In 2002, Winton was promoted to knighthood in Britain. On July 1, 2015, he died at the age of 106.

Featured image By Luděk Kovář – [email protected] via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0