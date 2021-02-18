Lidl became the best retail trader chain in the Czech Republic, based on the Mastercard’s Trader of the Year award. Kaufland and Albert shared the second and third places.

The public vote took place on the award’s website from 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021. Lidl won first place with 90,257 votes. The second place went to Kaufland, which gained 48,529 votes while Albert received 29,844. As for the other grocery stores, Penny, Tesco, Billa, and Globus followed the leaders. The first seven places belong to food chain stores, even though the award’s requirements are not specific to grocery stores.

The pharmacy chain, Dr.Max, became the absolute winner among different categories, outperforming the winner of the last seven years – IKEA. Dr.Max also won the Pharmacy of the Year award. The absolute winner is based on the votes in the assortment categories of 1000 people from 15 to 69 years.

Zara leads in the clothing category while Deichmann received the award for the best shoe retail. Alza.cz is the best store supplying electronics. The award for the best book store belongs to Knihy Dobrovský.

This year, the award also included the e-shops. Even though e-shops didn’t win in the main categories, they gained trust from the customers.

“We can also observe an interesting development in the field of online food stores. The inclusion of such stores as Košík.cz and Rohlik.cz in the category of food this year could not compete with the highest ranks of the total score, but, for example, in the category of trust, Rohlik.cz has the second place this year,” Michal Čarný, the Mastercard CEO for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, explained.