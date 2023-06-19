Tropical Weather to Hit Czechia This Week

The tropics are heading to the Czech Republic, with daytime highs around 30 °C from today to Thursday, before cooling slightly on Friday. Thunderstorms will occur in places during the week, and may be strong. This is according to the weekly forecast of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ). The first tropical day of this year in the Czech Republic was experienced on Sunday, with Pilsen – Bolevec reaching 30.3 °C. Last year, the first tropical day was recorded almost a month earlier.

“We expect more clouds in the sky today, but as warm air starts to flow towards us ahead of a wavy cold front, it will be slightly warmer on average than yesterday (Sunday). Thus, we can expect more stations to experience a tropical day today,” the CHMO said on its Facebook page. Meteorologists are expecting the day’s highest temperatures to be between 26 and 30 °C today.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with highs climbing to 32 °C. Showers and thunderstorms will occur in places, occasionally strong. In the eastern half of the territory, precipitation will be scarce. The weather will remain similar on Wednesday and Thursday, with meteorologists expecting daytime highs of between 27 and 31 °C on both days. On Friday, daytime temperatures will drop to between 22 and 26 °C.

The week will also be warm at night and could see the first tropical night of the year, when temperatures will not fall below 20 °C. Meteorologists are expecting the warmest night on Friday, when the lowest night temperatures are predicted to be between 19 and 15 °C.