Video: Macron Chugs Corona Beer and Gets Critisized For It

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism for his actions in a video where he quickly drinks a bottle of beer in a rugby club changing room. The incident has sparked a debate in France about alcohol consumption and has led to accusations of irresponsibility and toxic masculinity against Macron. The video shows him enjoying a Corona beer in the Toulouse rugby team’s dressing room following their victory over La Rochelle at the Stade de France in Paris. After being encouraged to finish the beer, he does so to the cheers of the coaches and players, proudly slamming the bottle on the counter.

The reaction to the video has been mixed. Green Party MP Sandrine Rousseau tweeted about “toxic masculinity in political leadership,” while Jean-René Cazeneuve, a lawmaker from Macron’s centrist Renaissance party, defended the president’s participation in the team’s traditions and shared joy.

The choice of Corona beer, known as the favorite drink of the late right-wing president Jacques Chirac, has sparked speculation about Macron’s motives. Some suggest he may be trying to appeal to the right or portray himself as a man of the people, amid accusations of being out of touch.

Macron’s attitude toward alcohol has been a topic of discussion. He is known for his support of French winemaking and has previously stated that he regularly enjoys a glass of wine with lunch and another in the evening. He has also been criticized for blocking public health efforts to promote “dry January” and for defending the wine and alcohol lobby.

Critics argue that as a role model, Macron should exhibit healthier behavior and set a better example. They see his participation in a drinking challenge within a context of masculine peer pressure as inappropriate. Bernard Basset from the non-profit organization Association Addictions France emphasized the need for responsible behavior from the president. Physician and addiction specialist William Lowenstein added that such actions could be done privately but not in front of cameras.