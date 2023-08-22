Russian Air Defence Shot Down Two Drones Over the Moscow Region

According to a report from the TASS news agency, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and downed two drones over the Moscow region during the night, as well as neutralizing two additional drones over the Bryansk region. The Russian defense ministry stated that there were no casualties resulting from these incidents. In response to these events, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports temporarily halted their operations, presumably due to the presence of the drones.

Videos circulating on social media depict what appears to be the explosion of one of the drones in Krasnogorsk, a location near Moscow. The resultant pressure wave caused windows to shatter in an apartment building and inflicted damage upon vehicles, according to Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the region.

Authorities informed the TASS news agency later in the day that flights which were in the waiting zone at Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports have resumed. However, Vnukovo Airport remains closed. After approximately two more hours, it was reported that Vnukovo Airport was reopening. Official reasoning for the closure of the airport, situated in a densely populated area, was not provided. Yet, it is worth noting that Moscow has previously taken the step of closing its airports in response to perceived drone threats.

In recent times, the Russian capital has encountered a growing number of such incidents. Russia attributes these occurrences to Ukraine, with which it has been engaged in a conflict for almost eighteen months. Ukraine typically refrains from commenting on these alleged attacks.

Source: ceskenoviny.cz