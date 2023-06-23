Prague to Launch Tender for CZK 1.9 Billion For the Future Headquarters of the Space Agency

Prague is set to initiate a tender process for the construction of the future headquarters of the European Union Space Programme Agency (EUSPA). The estimated value of the tender is CZK 1.9 billion, excluding VAT. The project involves completing the unfinished Nová Palmovka building and adapting it to accommodate the needs of EUSPA. As per the agreement between the state, Prague, and EUSPA, the agency is expected to move into the new premises by 2027.

For the past 11 years, EUSPA has operated from a building on Janovského Street in Holešovice, which is no longer adequate to support its growing requirements. Construction on the Palmovka Street building began in 2014 under the administration of Prague 8. Initially intended to serve as the town hall headquarters, the plans included a business center or office space. However, work on the project, which had a budget exceeding CZK 1 billion, was halted a year later and has remained unfinished since then. After lengthy negotiations, the municipality took over the building from Prague 8 in 2021.

Initially, the municipality had considered establishing a new headquarters for the rescue services in the building, but this idea was eventually abandoned. Subsequently, an agreement was reached among the state, EUSPA, and the municipality to repurpose the building to accommodate the technology agency. To facilitate this relocation, the building must be completed and customized to meet the specific requirements of EUSPA. According to the recently approved document, Prague will use the Design & Build method, whereby the selected company will be responsible for both the design documentation and the actual construction.

Deputy Mayor Petr Hlaváček, representing STAN, explained that the Prague Development Company, a municipal organization, is responsible for overseeing the modifications and has already conducted preliminary market consultations for the planned tender. Hlaváček expressed the city’s goal of selecting a company for the project by the end of the year.

One advantage of the chosen approach, as highlighted by Hlaváček, is that the selected company can immediately commence work on the parts of the building that will remain unchanged from the original plans while simultaneously working on the necessary modifications. Upon completion, the building will be leased by the Ministry of Finance from the city, which will then allocate the space to EUSPA.

City Councillor Adam Zábranský of the Pirates party noted that, based on the draft terms of the lease, the city’s investment is expected to yield a significant return. The city intends to develop a new neighborhood with a park on the land surrounding the unfinished building. Ownership of the land is divided among the municipality, the city district, and the transport company, with Prague being the ultimate owner.

During the discussion, opposition councillor Pavel Zelenka of Praha Sobě expressed concerns about Nová Palmovka as a whole, highlighting its problematic history. He remarked that it serves as a blatant example of how projects should not be executed in the city. However, he acknowledged the current circumstances and stressed the importance of recognizing the situation.

EUSPA plays a pivotal role in the operational management of various EU space programs, including renowned projects such as Galileo, EGNOS, and Copernicus, which encompass satellite and navigation systems.