August 28, 2023

Private Jet That Allegedly Carried Prigozhin Crashed Near Tver Region

Private Jet That Allegedly Carried Prigozhin Crashed Near Tver Region

A business jet crashed in the Tver Region on August 23. According to preliminary data, there were 10 people on board, all of them died. The passenger list included the head of Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The incident was reported by the TASS news agency, drawing from official sources. All seven passengers and three crew members died, prompting a thorough inquiry into the factors behind the plane’s catastrophic descent.

The aircraft, an Embraer model, was en route from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport to St. Petersburg. Onboard were three crew members and seven passengers. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press division solemnly confirmed the unfortunate demise of each individual aboard the flight.

The aircraft crashed close to the village of Kuzhenkyno, situated within the northwestern precincts of the Tver region. This location lies approximately midway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. In the ongoing rescue efforts, the remains of four individuals have been recovered at the crash site. The aircraft, which had spent less than thirty minutes in flight, caught fire upon impact with the ground.

