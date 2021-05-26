Showing solidarity amid the Czech-Russian conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasyl Bodnar and Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Issues Aleš Chmelař have formed the “Ukrainian-Czech Forum of Experts.”

Vasyl Bodnar said in a statement that the two countries have a shared passion for “democratic transformations” based on the two countries’ respective revolutions.

“Together with Aleš Chmelař, we opened the Ukrainian-Czech Forum of Experts, an important tool for dialogue at the level of civil society. Our countries are united by a strong society, which is the driving force behind democratic transformations, which is confirmed by the Velvet Revolution in the Czech Republic and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine,” Bodnar said.

According to Ukrinform, both diplomats were in agreeance that the “Forum’s activities contribute to the formation of new ideas for the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in political, security, trade and other areas of mutual interest.”

Chmelař has thanked the Ukrainian diplomat for his solidarity, and has reciprocated support for the Eastern European country’s territorial disputes with Russia.

Ukrinform also reported that Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka said that the country seeks to deepen economic and industrial ties with the Czech Republic.