Prague Castle is getting rid of the security checkpoints at the entrance of the complex 5 years after being introduced by President Zeman in response to terrorism concerns. Visitors will instead be subject to random checks.

At the same time, gardens next to Prague castle and the upper part of the one-kilometer-long Deer Moat will be opened to the public starting April 2nd. Deer Moat was closed all through communism before being opened by President Václav Havel. In 2018, it was closed for reconstruction, but the upper part is ready to be opened, and the lower part is scheduled to be opened by next year.

“With this step, the Office of the President of the Republic is allowing the expansion of areas that can serve as a place for relaxation, rest, prayer or a walk in nature with unique flora during the lockdown period,” said Vratislav Mynář, Chancellor of the president.

Current COVID-19 restrictions require the Prague castle complex to be closed for the public, but exceptions will be made for Easter mass. The gardens and Deer Moat however will be open starting 10 am on April 2nd, and will be open each day till 5 pm. Visitors have to follow all the usual COVID-19 restrictions, and can’t enter the areas with large luggage.

April 2nd will also mark the scheduled reopening of the park in Lány Castle, the official summer residence of Czech presidents. The castle itself is closed to the public.

