Two Hour School in Prague Hosts Its First Virtual Open Day

Two Hour School, the educational after school programme in English for kids of all nationalities in Prague, is hosting its first-ever Virtual Open Day.

The event will take place on Thursday, 14th January 2021 from 14:00 until 19:00 via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Registrations are open to all parents with children interested in more information about the Two Hour School courses.

The Two Hour School’s international primary school teachers provide children of 6 – 12 years of age with lessons twice a week in humanities, natural sciences, and literacy in English. This gives them an insight into the English way of learning, in order to open up opportunities for them to study at an English or international school anywhere in the world in the future.

During this challenging year, many organizations, including schools, had to quickly adapt to doing things differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two Hour School has therefore been teaching their kids online during the times of restrictions. To provide a comfortable and safe solution to all parents and kids that would like to meet the Two Hour School teachers and find out more about their curriculum and way of teaching, the Two Hour School team has decided to host their usual January Open Day virtually. As the school aims to provide each child with a very individual approach, the Open Day will also take place in the form of individual Zoom meetings. It is suggested that parents book their 15-minute slot in advance.

Jon Ogden, the Director and one of the founders of the Two Hour School, said:

“2020 was rather difficult for all involved in education – schools, teachers, parents, and also the students themselves. We all had to act quickly (and even learn some new things ourselves!) to prevent the educational process from stagnation. Whilst we still believe that personal interaction is a very important part of education, especially for young kids, we have to keep going and we can’t let them lose the momentum of learning. We hope that parents will appreciate the Virtual Open Day idea, and we can’t wait to be able to get back to normal in the next couple of months.”

Two Hour School has introduced a broader range of courses in September 2020. The school originally intended for kids of English-speaking parents in Prague but since then offers also courses that are suitable for Czech and other expat kids for whom English is not their native language.

The Two Hour School programme is taught twice a week for two hours in two groups divided into 6 – 9 and 9 – 12 years of age. The usual courses take place in classrooms in Prague 2 and Prague 6. The price per month (16 lessons) is 4000 CZK and the registrations for the second half of the school year are already open. To arrange your meeting with a teacher within the Virtual Open Day, please send an email to [email protected].

For more information about Two Hour School please visit www.two-hour-school.cz.

About the school:

Two Hour School started as an educational program for English-speaking children attending Czech schools. The School was founded in the autumn of 2019 by two English-speaking teachers, Jonathan Ogden from Wales and Benjamin Koper from the US. Their aim was to provide children with education in English in an engaging and fun way twice a week, giving them an insight into the English way of teaching, in order to open up opportunities for them to study at an English or international school in the future. Currently, together with the International Primary School Courses, the Two Hour School offers also an English as a Foreign Language Course, which serves as a prep for the kids that need to improve their language skills first. Courses can be attended in three locations in Prague – Londýnská 34 in Prague 2 and Žukovského 6 and Sušická in Prague 6.