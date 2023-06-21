Basketball Players Veselý and Satoranský Celebrate Triumph with Barcelona in Spanish League

Jan Vesely and Tomas Satoransky, players from the Czech national basketball team, played a crucial role in helping Barcelona secure their 20th Spanish Basketball League title. The team emerged victorious in the final series against Real Madrid with a clean sweep of 3:0. In the decisive match played on the opponent’s court, Barcelona won with a score of 93:82.

Veselý, who contributed 19 points, emerged as the top scorer of the game. In addition, he grabbed three rebounds in the 20 minutes he played. Satoransky, on the other hand, provided eight points, four assists, and four rebounds. Real’s Walter Tavares scored 19 points, secured 10 rebounds, and achieved a double-double.

Both Czech players, who joined Barcelona before this season, made the most of their opportunity to win the championship with the team. Barcelona had previously finished fourth in the Europa League after being eliminated in the semifinals by Real, the eventual champions. They also fell short in the Spanish Cup and lost in the Super Cup last September, once again to their Madrid rivals.

Nonetheless, under the guidance of coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, Barcelona displayed clear dominance in the league final and improved their head-to-head record against Real this season to 6-3. Barcelona avenged their defeat in the ACB League final from the previous season and reclaimed the domestic throne after a two-year wait.