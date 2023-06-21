Messi To Sign a Contract in Miami, He Will Play in One Month

Argentinian football maestro Lionel Messi is set to finalize a lucrative two-year contract, with a potential annual salary ranging from 50 to 60 million dollars (1.3 billion crowns), according to the Miami Herald. The seven-time FIFA Best Player award winner is expected to make his debut for a Florida-based team on July 21, representing them against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a tournament that features matchups between MLS clubs and Mexican teams.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, emphasized the significance of Messi’s arrival, following the expiration of his contract with Paris St. Germain, as a transformative moment for soccer in North America. Mas expressed his belief in the potential to establish one of the top two leagues in the world in the United States, stating, “I think then we will forever talk about football in the US before and after Messi,” in an interview with the Miami Herald.

Upon the announcement of Messi’s transfer, ticket prices for his highly anticipated debut match soared by a staggering 1,000 percent. The club, co-owned by former English star David Beckham, also witnessed a remarkable surge in their Instagram followers, growing from one million to seven million.

On the field, the renowned former Barcelona player and captain of the current world champions faces a challenging task of revitalizing the struggling Eastern Conference team, which has suffered defeats in their last six MLS matches.