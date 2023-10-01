Zelensky Announced the Establishment of an International Arms Alliance. Czechs Also Attended the Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially announced the formation of an international coalition within the arms industry, aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and pursuing broader objectives. During the recent armaments forum in Kiev, attended by representatives from 252 armaments companies spanning over 30 countries, including the Czech Republic, President Zelensky refrained from revealing the names of these companies.

This alliance’s foundation is a declaration, already signed by 13 prominent arms manufacturers, as disclosed by Zelensky on social media. Furthermore, he highlighted the possibility of additional arms corporations joining this initiative. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry subsequently confirmed that 38 companies from 19 countries had already become part of this endeavor.

President Zelensky articulated his aspiration to position Ukraine as one of the world’s leading arms producers. In his words, “We convened the inaugural Defense Industry Forum in Ukraine, uniting 252 leading arms manufacturers from Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia. Currently, robust military-industrial complexes are taking form, along with their priorities and the global standard for defense.”

Zelensky emphasized that the primary focus lies on advancing arms production through modern technologies, including the domestic manufacture of grenades, missiles, and drones in collaboration with global leaders in this sector.

In a gathering with representatives from defense industry companies and associations hailing from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, Zelensky discussed partnership possibilities and joint weapon production. He pledged that Ukraine is prepared to offer special incentives to companies willing to engage in arms production alongside the nation.

The President stressed that this alliance is firmly committed to upholding international law and defending the free world, not limited to Ukraine alone but extending to safeguarding all nations from aggression.

Ukraine, previously reliant on Western arms deliveries to counter Russian threats, envisions becoming self-sufficient in weaponry production. To fund this ambition, a dedicated defense fund will be established, drawing revenue from dividends generated by state-owned defense assets and proceeds from the sale of seized Russian assets.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed confidence that Ukraine will emerge as a prominent hub for producing top-quality military goods in Europe in the future, as reported by The Kyiv Independent.

Source: novinky.cz