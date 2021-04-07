International real estate consultancy company JLL today announced the appointment of Alexandra Tomášková as Head of Office Solutions effective 1st May, 2021. In her new role at JLL, Alexandra Tomášková will focus on the office sector with direct oversight of the firm’s Office Leasing businesses together with Workplace Strategy and Project Management. In her new role she will also closely cooperate with JLL’s Tétris Design & Build and Capital Markets teams on office related services.

Alexandra Tomášková is joining JLL after eleven years at the Commercial Division of Skanska, where for the past three years she was Managing Director for Czech Republic and recently also EVP Operations for Czech Republic and Hungary, as well as a previous role as Leasing Director for Czech Republic.

Sabine Eckhardt, CEO Central Europe, JLL said: “With Alexandra’s broad experience in office development we will further enhance our strong reputation in the office market. The high standard we have set already, will only continue to rise as we further improve our services.“

Andrew Peirson, MD Czech Republic, JLL said: “Attracting someone of Alex’s caliber is testament to the strength of JLL as both a global business and a market leader here in Prague. Her history of office leasing and office development is exactly the right mix we need, and our clients need, to navigate these challenging times. In line with our ‘One JLL’ strategy, Alex will focus on linking our Office Leasing businesses with Workplace Strategy and Project Management to give clients a full-service offering. I’m thrilled to have her on board.”

Alexandra Tomášková said: “As a client of theirs for many years, JLL always represented high quality, professional approach and strong values. I’m looking forward to joining the team of top professionals and ensuring that my experience in the development, leasing and eventual sale of office buildings means we’ll be providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Profile:

Alexandra Tomášková is a graduate of Silesian University in Opava. She started her career at consulting company Cushman & Wakefield before moving to Red Group where she acted as leasing manager. From 2010 she worked in the Commercial Division of Skanska – firstly at the position of Leasing Director, during her last three years as Managing Director for Czech Republic of Skanska Property and recently also EVP Operations for Czech Republic and Hungary. In her leisure time Alexandra likes to travel and admires local history and architecture. She has a keen interest in modern development – especially office buildings.

