Together with the delivery of cooked meals, the industry of delivering separate ingredients for customers to cook themselves has grown massively throughout the last 17 months. Supermarkets were, are and probably will be considered one of the more dangerous places to visit for a person during the pandemic. All sorts of people from the nearby area visit there, they all touch the same things, and then some proceed to ingest them into their bodies. This can be very dangerous during the pandemic, especially if government safety regulations are not followed. Thus, people shop online more and more, and the Czech company Rohlík.cz seems to be catering towards this trend across Europe. Recently, they have officially entered the German market under the adapted brand name Knuspr.de. They now deliver groceries in Munich, and are set to start delivering in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund and Koln throughout the next year. They work every day except from Sunday, and deliver between 7:00 and 22:00. On top of that, most products are sourced directly from farmers and other producers, skipping many middlemen. Apart from Germany, they already deliver in Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria. They plan to continue expanding across the EU, and with frequent multi-million euro investments, the company might be on the right way to becoming the number one grocery delivery service in Europe, despite being just 7 years old.