ASBISc Enterprises Plc and Transatel have teamed up to integrate the Perenio IoT Router Elegance with worldwide LTE/5G services, enabling enterprises to provide simple, secure and scalable connectivity experience for employees working remotely.

With distributed workforce set to become the new normal, enterprises are now expected to provide secure, simple, and mobile connectivity solutions to their employees who are working from remote locations. ASBIS group and Transatel cooperation came about solving this new challenge and increasing remote workforces’ performances with optimal connectivity anywhere. Together, they developed a solution that is:

– Resilient: A reliable solution designed for no downtime, with failover from ethernet to cellular

– Secure: secure data transmissions and application of confidence policy rules

– Scalable: unique integration for pan-regional deployment

– Flexible: effective SIM fleet management process with a simple and powerful web portal

As a result, enterprises can now benefit from a turnkey solution including:

– A workstation preconfigured by Perenio & Transatel with dropshipping,

– Global LTE/5G connectivity with QoS,

– Common enterprise eco-system and device management policy,

– Enterprise monitoring/support/operations center,

– Backup WAN connection (Fix+mobile).

More powerful than a regular router, Perenio’s IoT Router Elegance embarks smart home functionality, dual ethernet, and cellular connectivity, as well as a built-in battery which allows autonomous work from anywhere. In addition, Transatel’s global managed connectivity solutions provide customers with secure LTE/5G connectivity worldwide, with a single point of support, flexible rate plans, and much more.

Security has been at the forefront of this collaboration as a hybrid working trend has introduced new threats and rising cybersecurity risks.

According to NTT’s 2021 Global Workplace Report, 80.7% of IT leaders say they are finding it more difficult to spot IT security or business risks brought about by employees when they are working remotely. In order to meet CSO’s requirements, Linux-based IoT Router Elegance can deploy any VPN or anti-virus configuration to make the connection secure, even in the most remote locations. On top of it, Transatel’s LTE/5G connectivity provides advanced IPSec VPN or direct routing to the client’s data center. Being able to closely monitor usage was also an expectation from system administrators. Therefore, this solution enables them to follow, filter and export SIM’s data, SMS and voice consumption in near real-time.

“We strive to make smart IoT-based technologies and solutions universally available to both businesses and consumers. Therefore, we are constantly looking for new strategic partnership opportunities within our ecosystem. Collaboration with telecom operators is of particular importance for us because this allows our partners to offer their customers additional value and service”, – Sergei S. Kostevitch, CTO ASBIS brands.

“We are very pleased to initiate this new collaboration with Perenio. Together we aim at offering simple, secure and scalable connectivity solutions to empower enterprises’ distributed workforce. By adding Transatel’s SIM card to their IoT Router, Perenio’s customers will be able to connect to the best available cellular networks from leading carriers, wherever they are.”, – Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel.

Learn more about Perenio and Transatel joint solution at perenio.com, transatel.com, and asbis.com

The sourse of origin: Perenio.com

About Transatel (Subsidiary of NTT Ltd.)

Transatel provides global cellular connectivity solutions for Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprises distributed workforces. As the leading MVNE in Europe and pioneer in machine-to-machine (M2M) wireless communication, Transatel manages over 90 MVNOs and more than 3 million SIM cards and eSIM profiles across 180 destinations worldwide for customers such as Airbus, Stellantis, Worldline, and Jaguar Land Rover. Learn more about Transatel at https://www.transatel.com

About Perenio

Perenio is innovative, technological all around company specialized on Internet of Things, Smart Home/Office, Smart Health. More than 40 engineering team members ( including industrial designers, hardware and firmware engineers, applications and server software programmers) create full stack capability to develop complex solutions and unique entirely new products. IoT platforms, IoT routers, smart sensors, active smart devices are the products we are proud of. Being integral part of ASBIS group allows Perenio to scale up marketing of the solutions. More about Perenio is at https://www.perenio.com

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of IT, IoT products, solutions and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has two master distribution centers located in the Czech Republic and in the United Arab Emirates, subsidiaries in 27 countries, close to 2,000 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 56 countries worldwide. The Company’s stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol “ASB” (ASBIS). For news and more information visit: https://www.asbis.com