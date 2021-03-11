This year’s IFF Prague – Febiofest, dressed in a new visual identity, will take place on 17-24 September 2021.

Like last year, the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest has been moved to the autumn of this year, instead of its traditional spring dates. The 28th edition of one of Prague’s – and the Czech Republic’s – biggest film events will be held on 17-24 September 2021 in the Slovanský dům palace in the heart of Prague, with renditions in other Czech cities to follow afterwards. The organizers have decided to move the dates in accordance with the current situation and the predictions regarding government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. A new visual style for this year’s festival, created once again by Dynamo, has been revealed together with the new dates.

“Dear friends, partners, film lovers, I am very happy to say the 28th Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest has been planned and prepared. However, the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be tragic, similarly to last year. Therefore, we decided once again to move the Festival to a new date, so that we all will be able to enjoy it fully. I hope and believe many of you will visit our festival this September and enjoy all that we have prepared for you this year,” says the director of IFF Prague – Febiofest Kamil Spáčil.

In the meantime, IFF Prague – Febiofest will invite viewers to several special screenings, so they will not be robbed of all contact with the best of domestic and international cinema.

“The Festival is not only about showing films; its essence lies above all in experiences and contact. Its ambition is to create a space in which different groups of viewers can share their impressions from films they have just seen, as well as meet their creators and discuss the films with them. Seeing as cinemas are likely to remain closed for some time, we are looking for the best possible time to meet everyone again. In the meantime, we are working on a series of appetizers in the form of on-line screenings,” says the festival’s Artistic Director Marta Švecová Lamperová.

Furthermore, the change in dates might be welcome news for amateur filmmakers, including school teams, who want to enter their films and videos in the amateur short film competition YOU ARE THE FILMMAKER. They now have additional time to apply and work on their renditions of this year’s theme, MY CITY, as the deadline for applications has been extended to 31 May 2021.

For more information, see www.febiofest.cz/en.