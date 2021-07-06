Today 6.7. is the day the Czechs remember the Czech medieval religious reformer Master Jan Hus. 606 years ago, he was burned at the stake for his innovative ideas in Konstanz. With a handful of other thinkers, he inspired religious reform across Europe decades later, sparked by Martin Luther. His death also started an uprising which led to the Hussite wars between 1419 and 1436 in which a large number of Bohemian citizens formed a militia, which managed to defat a number of western crusades through their innovative strategy and use of new technology, such as handmade short guns “píšťaly” which probably contributed to the development and name of modern pistols.