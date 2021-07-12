Czech actor Ladislav Potměšil has unfortunately passed away today. His colleagues remember him as a faithful friend and a splendid actor. He was most famous for his role in one of the most famous Czech sitcoms, Hospoda. Hospoda was a show about life in a small pub, a place which is near and dear to any Czech citizen. He also featured in the Czech musical Discopříběh, where he was cast for the role of the Father of the main protagonist. This musical featured Michal David’s famous pop songs. The actor has battled illness for a long time, but his death still comes as a shock to all fans of Czech cinematography. He will surely be missed by many.