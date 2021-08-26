Recently, there has been more and more complaints from the post-worker unions. Now, the situation has reached a boiling point, as the workers have a 3-day strike planned from September 29th to October 1st, and are planning to start collecting signatures for a petition. According to Filip Janovský, Chairman of the Independent Trade Union of the Czech Post, the main concerns are overloading few employees with too much work, management ignoring safety rules and the constant decline in the quality of services provided by the company, which leads to public ridicule. Many politicians also agree with this. According to the PM Andrej Babiš, the company is not competitive enough on the market, as its ordinary workers have low wages while management hoards most of the money. Members of the opposition, such as Martin Kupka (ODS) also criticize the Czech Post, and claim that drastic changes within the company have to take place after the elections. Since the company is state owned, the government has direct control over how it operates, and its current bad name is a stain on the reputation of the Czech Republic. Despite criticism from all sides, the management of the company plays down the importance of their employees complaints, and stated, that their issues should have been discussed internally.