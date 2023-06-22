Thunderstorms Will End the Heat Tonight, With Temperatures Around 25 °C Over the Weekend

The hot weather of the past few days will be brought to an end by strong thunderstorms and a cold front tonight. While temperatures will still climb above the tropical 30s this afternoon, reaching 35°C in Bohemia, the weekend will cool down and highs will be around 25°C. Meteorologists expect thunderstorms and heavier precipitation on Friday, while both weekend days will be accompanied by calmer weather with occasional showers. This is according to information from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) on its website and Facebook.

“It will be calm during the day, the change will come in the evening. Warm air is flowing into central Europe from the south, we are experiencing a warm morning with temperatures between 18 and 14°C. Afternoon temperatures should exceed the tropical 30°C in most of the territory. During the day it will be sunny, perhaps only the mountainous areas and the northwest of the territory will have less sun due to cloud cover. The change will come in the evening and at night on Friday, when we expect thunderstorms in places, even very strong ones, accompanied by dangerous phenomena such as wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall due to the undulating cold front,” meteorologists said this morning.

Severe storms hit the Czech Republic on Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing traffic problems and power outages. About 100,000 lightning bolts struck the country, Czech Television reported today. There were so-called supercells, hail and precipitation, but the dominant phenomenon was wind gusts and much damage in the southern half of the country. “They were caused by a derecho, a convective storm that initially formed over France on Wednesday night. Downbursts, droughts of dry air, also occurred locally,” meteorologists reported. One such phenomenon hit Otice near Opava. Strong winds there destroyed ten roofs and damaged 20 others. More strong storms may appear tonight and tonight, dangerous mainly in the western half of the country.

The storms will subside on Friday. Temperatures will vary considerably by region – while in the west the thermometer will only show a maximum of 18°C before the weekend, in the south-east and east of the country up to 29°C.

On Saturday, the forecast expects the precipitation to stop and clouds to decrease. Daytime highs will range from 21 to 25°C. On Sunday, showers will be rare and it will be between 22 and 26°C.