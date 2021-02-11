Future Females Prague is the local branch of the global organization Future Females, which focuses on educating and supporting the development of female-led businesses.

Future Females Prague and the University of New York in Prague are launching a partnership that will empower aspiring and current female entrepreneurs to seek the resources and support they need to develop their businesses.

With the current rise of female entrepreneurs and female-led small businesses in the Czech Republic, Future Females and UNYP will strive to promote business development strategies in industries that are of interest to start-up builders, such as tech, IT, sustainability, and consulting. This partnership will encourage a new generation of women to choose the path of entrepreneurship and gain financial independence through realizing their own business potential.

“Providing women with role models who have achieved tremendous local and international success is a way to inspire and motivate future female founders,” say Dimana and Barbora of Future Females Prague.

Dimana and Barbora will be presenting at joint events and workshops; online for the duration of the pandemic, and at the university and designated locations once it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, UNYP and Future Females Prague are currently collaborating on an event for UNYP Career Days, where potential entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs can meet and network with industry experts directly.

“UNYP is proud to be associated with entrepreneurial groups such as Future Females here in Prague. We have alumni that are involved, former TEDxUNYP speakers, and we look forward to helping them spread their goodwill and message among our students and alumni. We aim to be more than an event partner – we want to espouse their mission and make sure that UNYP women know there are opportunities like this out there for them,” says Sotiris Foutsis, General Manager of the University of New York in Prague.

Future Females was established in 2017 as a global organization in Cape Town, South Africa, when the co-founders Lauren Dallas and Cerina Bezuidenhout managed a cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs at TechStars, and realized that there was not a single female founder taking part in the whole program. Dallas and Bezuidenhout saw an urgent need to empower female entrepreneurs, and the idea of creating a space where women can connect, share, network and learn from each other was born. Currently Future Females has a following of more than 80,000 people globally, and is present in 38 countries from Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South-East Asia.

The next joint event held by Future Females Prague and UNYP will take place on 24 February at 18:00 on Zoom. Vanda Seidelová (CEO of Twigsee), David Šiška (Angel Investor and Co-founder of THNSHMN), Jaroslav Trojan (VC and Angel Investor) and Linda Štucbartová (Founder of Diversio) will discuss how to build a successful start-up and seek investment for it.