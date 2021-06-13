The University of New York in Prague will be hosting its third online public seminar on the 23rd of June at 18:00, this time on the topic of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. The discussion will focus on current crises in crypto, and the recent fall of Bitcoin. Our guests will talk about the reasons for the current situation, potential future developments, and what to prepare for. The webinar is open to everyone interested in the topic, regardless of their previous experience with investing in cryptocurrencies. Join the discussion with crypto experts Dominik Stroukal, Ph.D. (Economic expert at SatoshiLabs, Roger) and Kicom (Youtuber and founder of Bitcoin channel). Dan Štastný, Ph.D. (Dean of School of Business Administration, UNYP) will host the free webinar, which will be held on the Zoom platform and streamed live on UNYP’s YouTube channel. Please note that it will be entirely in the Czech language.

Main topics:

The death of Bitcoin has been predicted in mainstream media more than 400 times, but it is still alive.

Why does Bitcoin grow so fast and then collapse?

What fundamentals keep it alive?

What would have to have happened in order to it to really die?

How come Elon Musk has the power to manipulate the market via tweets?

In what way has the COVID crisis affected Bitcoin?

Dominik Stroukal, Ph.D. is an Economic Advisor to SatoshiLabs, Chief Economist of the Roger payment institution, and Lecturer at the CEVRO Institute. He has written several books including Bitcoin: Money of the Future (the first Czech book on Bitcoin), he moderates a show on MALL.TV, and he hosts Ekonom Weekly’s Business Speak. Dr. Stroukal has a Ph.D. in Economic Theory from the University of Economics in Prague and studied Media Studies at the Charles University in Prague.

Jakub Vejmola, aka Kicom, is a cryptocurrency investor, and the founder of the very popular YouTube project Bitcoinovej Kanál (the best crypto channel in the Czech Republic, according to FORBES), with hundreds of thousands of views. On this channel, he advises and explains the basics of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, comments on market trends and Bitcoin development, and regularly analyzes the situation across the cryptoworld.

