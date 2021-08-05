According to Statista, the market size of the fitness industry exceeded USD $88 billion in 2021.

There are approximately 200,000 fitness clubs around the globe.

The global gym industry’s market cap exceeds USD $96.5 billion in 2021- entailing more than 180 million gym members.

Despite experiencing an economic decline of roughly 13% on account of the chaotic lockdowns that followed the global COVID-19 pandemic, the bodybuilding and personal training industries have indubitably managed to jump back.

This is quite important, particularly when considering that less than 33% of adults within the US are currently following global fitness guidelines, and less than 5% exercise for 30 minutes or more each day.

Over 80% of adults within the US fail to satisfy government and WHO guidelines for both muscle-strengthening and aerobic exercises- the former statistic being almost identical in the adolescent demographics.

With practically every study conducted detailing the prolific benefits of hiring personal trainers- regardless of person’ tailored specificities or discipline, the increasing popularity of the industry may be indicative of a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in relation to both our physical and mental health.

Lynus Woo is a prominent bodybuilder and fitness instructor whose popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Having received first place in the UKDFBA Men’s Physique 2016 Championship, he undoubtedly has a lot to offer.

Below we will discuss his recent announcements- breaking down his notable achievements, traits, and history in the process.

Starting Out: Lynus Woo’s Journey

Lynus Woo was born in Hong Kong, China, on the 21st of November, 1995. After immigrating into the United Kingdom, he studied in the London-based Harrow School, before moving on to secure his Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts at the University of Oxford between 2014 and 2017.

Lynus’ grandfather (named Sir Po Shing Woo) is the founder and current CEO of Woo Kwan Lee ( a law firm).

‘’I know the stereotypes…If you are Chinese, most persons expect you to go into either Medicine or Law- but that wasn’t right for me’’ says Lynus Woo.

‘’I have always wanted to work in a field that allows me to feel like I am making a difference; directly affecting individuals’ mental and physical health gives me great joy, and allows me to feel accomplished at the end of each day’’.

Originally, Lynus wanted to study Architecture instead of Fine Arts, but he soon realized that what he actually loved about Architecture was, in fact, the art itself. Whilst bringing this up was not easy, the robust family support that he received encouraged him to successfully segue into his own desired career path- a move that has proved to be very fruitful.

Undoubtedly, getting accepted into Oxford University also helped.

Lynus Woo’s Idols

Lynus Woo has a lot of different idols that he looks up to- both in Bodybuilding and in Art- albeit for different reasons.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne ‘’the Rock’’ Johnson are two of the most notable.

‘’I just love their large yet lean body types… They resemble the stereotypical physique of an Ancient Greek god, which is how I aspire to look like as well’’- Lynus Woo, Bodybuilder, Personal Trainer, and Artist.

The prominent instructor also admires his idols’ kind personalities. He has highlighted the fact that, despite their prolific success, they have remained extraordinarily humble- which speaks volumes to their character.

In relation to Art, he admires Van Gogh, Jenny Saville, and Cecily Brown. This is mainly because of certain similarities that he has seen between their painting styles, and his own.

For example, all of them utilize brush strokes when developing their work, which are very harsh and defined. This is important for Lynus Woo, as he is a massive proponent of using his art to portray powerful illustrations that depict important societal and personal messages.

Final Take: Hobbies and Future

Aside from Lynus Woo’s aforementioned interests in personal training and art, he is a massive football and basketball fan. His favourite players are Lebron James and Christiano Ronaldo.

In the future, Lynus has revealed that he will likely quit his career as a personal trainer and pursue art full time- initiating his own art galleries and attempting to expand his already large field recognition.