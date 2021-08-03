In the early morning hours of Sunday, a drunken brawl broke out at a fun fair near Příbram. The city police department was called to the scene of the fight, and was reportedly forced to use ´tear-producing equipment´, likely something like pepper spray, to diffuse the situation. However, during the use of this usually non-lethal weapon, one of the men involved in the fight fell unconscious. This information came from a spokesperson of the police, Vlasta Suchánková. What followed is now the centre of a growing debate about the lethality of the non-lethal weapons of the Czech police. The unconscious 24 year old stayed unconscious, so he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he never woke up and was pronounced dead Yesterday. It is yet to be cleared up whether the fight is to blame for the man’s death, or whether the police used too much force during the arrest. There were many witnesses, who’s statements are now being collected. For now, the only further information the police released is that this investigation is now classified as the investigation of a negligent homicide.