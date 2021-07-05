A crew of 2 female and 2 male divers has safely emerged from the depth of 10m from the Lišov flooded quarry near České Budějovice after more than 10 days. Their stay underwater has been a part of the Aquakosmow Space 2021 experiment, aimed at investigating teamwork and small group dynamics in tight spaces with limited resources. They stayed in the ‘keson’, an immobile underwater structure capable of housing up to 8 divers. Its facilities include 2 bedrooms, life support systems, communication systems, interior and exterior lighting and an electricity supply from above the water. Experiments like this started in the 1960s in the era of the space race, but continue to this day. The duration of the stay of this team underwater is a new Czech Record. The world record stands at 31 days.