Slovakia has re-established its travel restrictions, and today, they stepped their efforts up by closing most of the ‘Czecho-Slovak’ border completely. This came as a surprise to many citizens of both countries who frequently cross the border drawn up in the 90s for work, fun and family visits. However, they have beaten the police with a clever strategy. According to TV Nova, who reported on the incident today, some Czechs decided to slip through the police barricade while the officers were taking a lunch break. They removed the barricades with their Czech ‘Handy golden hands’ and allowed vehicles to pass through for minutes, ignoring all restrictions.