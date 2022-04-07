The 8th Open House Prague festival is ready for the annual celebration of Prague’s architecture, this time taking place on May 16–22, 2022. On the weekend of May 21–22, the festival is set to open 101 buildings and spaces across Prague for free, and starting May 16, there is also going to be an eventful accompanying program featuring lectures, discussions, and special guided tours. The full list of all open buildings is now available at www.openhousepraha.cz/en/festival-2022-2/.

“We are opening not only industrial buildings and modern buildings with various awards for quality and eco-friendly technologies but also iconic, unique constructions which represent the historical and cultural wealth of Prague. We uncover unknown or hidden cultural projects of excellent architects, artists, and craftsmen, and we present the forgotten stories of constructors, owners, and their descendants,” says festival director Andrea Šenkyříková.

With tours for people with disabilities, families with children, and long-term foreign residents of Prague, Open House Prague is aimed at all members of the general public. “The festival is first and foremost a community project, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the festival with us. That is why we welcome fellow enthusiasts-volunteers who want to help us open the city for everyone. Without them, the event would never be able to take place,” says Andrea Šenkyříková. Anyone can become a volunteer, regardless of age, nationality, and profession. The application form is available here.

A Triple Anniversary: Plečnik – Ullmann – Janák

This year’s program is dedicated to commemorating the birth of several significant architects who were active in the Czech lands during their life. January marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Slovenian architect and urbanist Jože Plečnik. On this occasion, the festival offers a guided tour of one of the most remarkable sacral buildings in the Czech Republic, the Church of the Most Sacred Heart of Our Lord in the district of Vinohrady. Visitors can enter not only the nave but also the underground crypt and the lower part of the church’s tower.

The organizers have also paid attention to Vojtěch Ignác Ullmann, born 200 years ago in April, who represents the so-called Czech Neo-Renaissance. “We are inviting you to the magical Villa Lanna in Bubeneč, built as a summer residence of businessman, art collector, and patron Vojtěch Lanna Jr. Visitors can also enter the historical halls of the first Prague Sokol Gymnasium in Nové Město, admire the white-and-red sgraffito decoration and interiors of the former Secondary School for Girls in Vodičkova Street, and look inside Ullmann’s last Prague realization, the Czech Polytechnic Institute in Charles Square, now the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at CTU,” says Andrea Šenkyříková.

Lastly, March marked the 140th anniversary of the birth of architect Pavel Janák. To celebrate him and the buildings he designed throughout his life, the program includes the Clubhouse of the Autoclub of the Czech Republic, the functionalist EA Hotel Juliš in Wenceslas Square, Adria

Palace, built in the so-called national style, and the constructivist Church of the Hus Congregation in Vinohrady with an unmistakable bell tower.

Other New Buildings

This year, there are 26 buildings that are participating for the first time ever. Visitors can even see architecturally interesting and not usually accessible buildings in more remote parts of Prague, too, such as Zbraslav, Modřany, and Komořany. The list of open buildings includes the recently finished Prague 12 Town Hall, the Komořany Chateau (now used by the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute) and its surroundings, or the freshly reconstructed Zbraslav Clubhouse, a community center designed by Projektil studio located in a former washhouse. “We had considered Zbraslav a few years ago already, and I am happy that we have finally managed to open some of the interesting buildings in this area. I also recommend the former bell foundry in Zbraslav, where the Manoušek family used to cast bells for many of Prague’s temples, including the Church of the Most Sacred Heart of our Lord or the Church of the Hus Congregation in Vinohrady. Unfortunately, the 2002 floods ended this family tradition, but Mr. Manoušek himself will be there to share fascinating information about his craft,” says Andrea Šenkyříková.

The program also features for example the reconstructed UMPRUM Technology Center in Mikulandská Street with spacious interiors and superior equipment for students; the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics at the Czech Technical University in Prague, a building with an unmistakable pneumatic façade located in the university campus in Dejvice; and former Electrical Enterprises, now Bubenská 1, the biggest and most significant monument of inter-war functionalist architecture in Prague. At the time of construction, the latter was considered a symbol of the upcoming new age of modern architecture and progress. “This monumental administration building has recently been reconstructed by TaK Architects, and visitors can see how they have managed to preserve the building’s esthetic effect and the valuable details in the original technology with their award-winning reconstruction project,” says Andrea Šenkyříková.

Details on the program are also available on the festival’s Facebook event Open House Praha 2022.

Watch the trailer!

Invitation to Open House Worldwide

Open House Prague is part of Open House Worldwide, an international network of the Open House festivals which take place in more than 50 cities around the world. The network will stage its second collaborative event – titled Housing and the People – on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The virtual festival includes a 12-hour livestream with live tours of pioneering housing models from cities across the Open House Worldwide network, including Dublin, Lagos, London, Melbourne, New York, Oslo, Prague, Taiwan, Valencia, Vienna, and more. The festival will be broadcast from 6 am to 6 pm UTC on April 9, 2022 on YouTube.

Open House Prague will be presenting the Ďáblice Housing Estate located in northern Prague. Designed in the 1960s, the housing estate is now considered one of the most architecturally valuable projects of this kind in the Czech Republic. Although the urban concept is based on modernist ideas, it is similar to a traditional city concept with streets and squares. “Here you can find various types of panel buildings, a lot of greenery, and a number of facilities, such as shops, schools, or cultural centers. Another unique feature is the look of the panel buildings, which – thanks to various details – are not as uniform as in other housing estates. The artistic works located in the public space are also in the center of interest now,” says architect Ondřej Tuček, who will guide the online tour. He is the grandson of Viktor Tuček, the original main architect of the Ďáblice Housing Estate between 1967 and 1982. Ondřej Tuček is a citizen of Ďáblice and actively takes part in the discussion around future development of this unique urbanist complex. The tour will start at 8 am UTC and will be broadcast from the roof of one of the panel buildings. More details on the livestream can be found here.

About Open House Prague

Open House Praha, z. ú. is a non-profit, non-state organization which holds a festival of the same name on one weekend (usually) in May with a week-long accompanying program. The concept of the festival was born in London in 1992 under the leadership of Victoria Thornton, who holds the Order of the British Empire. After the organization acquired a license to hold Open House Prague, the festival took place in the Czech Republic for the first time in 2015 and has since become one of the most important cultural events in Prague. The patroness of the festival is Eva Jiřičná, a Czech architect who lives in London. She was at the start of Open House London and was a part of it for 20 years as a member of the administrative board as well as a volunteer, and she represents an imaginary bridge between Prague and the founding city. Open House Prague is a proud member of Open House Worldwide, an international network which joins together 50 cities on 6 different continents. Aside from the festival, the organization also focuses on various activities throughout the year (for volunteers, partners, the Architecture Lovers Club, the public), including educational programs for children, young adults, and people with disabilities.

Open House Prague is part of Open House Worldwide, an international network.

