In the age of social media that we live in, many like to share information about themselves. There is a plethora of reasons why people do this, from earning money off their social profiles, to trying to make someone they used to know jealous. However, the data published on the world wide web can often reach those, for whom it was not intended. Currently, social media are becoming a big interest for head-hunters. While LinkedIn is dedicated for this, some head-hunters keen to find the best possible employee for a given position don’t hesitate to search past LinkedIn and scour Facebooks, Instagrams and Twitters of possible employees. This is a new thing in the Czech Republic, but it was bound to come, as people in countries like the United States not only get their jobs, but also lose their jobs over what they said, showed and filmed on social media. The findings about this rising trend in the Czech Republic were published in a press statement by the Manpower Group, an agency dedicated to workforce solutions. They highlighted that by doing this, employers are walking on thin ice. Researching information is legal, but often viewed as immoral, since people like to separate their work-life from their hobbies. Once an employer would store information about candidates without their consent, it would become illegal, as it would breach GDPR rules, which went into effect in May 2018.