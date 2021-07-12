This year, many Czech chose to vacation within our country. And what better way is there to spend the Czech summer than canoeing or rafting down one of the country’s many rivers. Unfortunately, one of the rivers often picked as the perfect river to do such activities, Ohře, was recently deemed unsafe. This news came from the government company taking care of the Ohře river – Povodí Ohře. Apparently, recent weather has caused the water levels in the river to rise and consequently, the flow got faster. This is very dangerous, especially in rapids along the river. Furthermore, many fallen trees have obstructed the flow of the river in north-western Czechia, which makes controlling any boat that much more tricky. While firemen have already rescued some “Vodáci” in danger, those who planned to spend time on the river in the near future might have to postpone their trip.