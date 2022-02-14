Manifesto will celebrate Masopust – a local carnival – with folklore music in costumes and traditional meals

Manifesto Anděl is preparing a two-day celebration of the local carnival called Masopust. Visitors can enjoy a special program and menus from Friday, February 25th to Saturday, 26th. Quite well-known for the South American carnival vibes and lively dance waves that some of the restaurants bring on a regular basis to Manifesto, this time the happenings will highlight the Czech and Moravian traditions. On Friday, February 25, a cimbalom quartet will perform folklore music while wearing traditional embroidered costumes. During a two-hour performance by four musicians with violin, double bass, cimbalom and viol, anyone will be welcome to sing along. On Saturday, experienced tutors Jaruška and Anežka will run children’s workshops and make colorful carnival masks. Anyone who wants to dress up for the occasion should unleash their imagination and creativity.

During both days of the Masopust event, the chefs from Zátiší will open a pop-up restaurant with authentic Czech specialties and an unprecedented menu at Manifesto. For the first time, our guests will be able to taste blood sausage with cabbage and butter potatoes, pork sausage, or beef goulash with dumplings.

The special menu will be available until it is sold out for CZK 195 per serving (which will satisfy even big eaters). And because meat can be enjoyed without bread, but not without beer, a special buy 2 get 1 free pint of Vinohrady beer will be on tap. As a digestive, Soot bar will offer a new shooter – hruska – with pear spirit as the main component.

About Masopust

Masopust, in other countries called carnival (carnevale) or Mardi gras, denotes a relatively long period starting from the Three Kings to Ash Wednesday, before the beginning of Easter. The most popular and colorful traditions are concentrated in the last three days, culminating in Mardi gras (literally “Fat Tuesday”). The name does not mean fasting from meat, but “abandoning meat”. Before that happens, meat and other delicacies, such as cakes, kolache, donuts and other rich desserts, are an unmissable part of carnival celebrations. Since this tradition is so ancient and widespread across many countries rooted in Christian traditions, the number of variations, legends and diverse mysterious rituals is boundless. At Manifesto, we can expect that chefs from different parts of the world and visitors alike will each bring their own take on what carnival is all about.

PROGRAM

Friday February 25th

All day | Masopust pop-up restaurant by Zátiší

5:30 pm-7:30 pm | Folklore live performance by Cimbalom Music. Quartet in traditional costumes plays cimbalom, violin, double bass and viol. Sing along and dance along!

Saturday February 26th

All day | Masopust pop-up restaurant by Zátiší

11:00 am- 4:00 pm | Make your carnival mask! Kids workshop led by Jaruška & Anežka. Limited to five children per workshop. Starts every hour. Reservations via the eshop of Manifesto.

Masopust specials by Zatisi

Pork mix meat with butter potatoes / bread

Blood sausage with butter potatoes / bread

Pork sausage with butter potatoes / bread

Goulash with dumplings / bread

Bars

2+1 free on Vinohradský pivovar beers

Hruska shooter

Opening hours

Manifesto Anděl

Monday-Sunday: 11 am–10 pm

About Manifesto

The mission of Manifesto is to transform unused and ordinary places into unique experiences in real and virtual environments. Using modern technologies, Manifesto builds and manages innovative spaces and creates a stable and accessible gastronomic ecosystem. It thus provides independent restaurants and virtual kitchens with low entry costs and higher achievable margins. Manifesto was first opened in 2018 in Prague and so far, it has turned three neglected urban spaces into popular meeting places. A modular design is used for its projects as the company’s priority is to minimize its impact on the environment, by connecting the locations to renewable energy from Nano Energies. Manifesto is also the first cashless zone in the Czech Republic. The brand is focused on preparing unique gastronomic and cultural experiences in temporary and permanent projects, especially while thinking about future expansion abroad.

Manifesto won the Mastercard Merchant of the Year 2018 award for best customer experience, the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice 2020 title, given to companies in the top 10% of the ratings, and was a finalist for Hamburg’s Internorga Future Award 2021 for outstanding efforts to promote operational sustainability. Manifesto was founded by Martin Barry, a landscape architect from New York, and his non-profit urban organization reSITE with a mission to improve the urban environment and the quality of life.