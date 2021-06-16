Scott.Weber Workspace has opened its eighth center of flexible serviced offices and coworking spaces. The new representative work environment with a total area of 2,610 m2 is located in the City Element building in Pankrác business district in Prague 4. The building itself boasts the highest LEED Platinum certification attesting to its environmental credentials.

As well as in all of their Prague sites, Scott.Weber provides clients with modern workspaces for hire at this location. Thanks to the flexible contracts, both the size of the leased area and its duration can be adjusted according to the client’s changing requirements. Larger companies can rent the entire floor, or its more private separated areas for use solely by their employees and clients.

The City Element building’s exceptional design was inspired by elementary shapes and urban attributes. These are implemented into the interior by, for example, using greenery, or elements such as a metal staircase or a technical footbridge connecting a multi-level shared space. Urban elements are apparent throughout the entire interior of the offices and stylish coworking spaces. The spacious coworking area in the Gallery Lounge serves as an inspiring place for work as well as a space for hosting various unique and original events. It also promotes relaxation, for example, in a quiet room with a fireplace and a library.

“While spending time in the Gallery Lounge, clients and visitors will feel as if they are in an art gallery in one of the world’s capitals rather than sitting in a modern office building,” said Adam Zvada, owner of Scott.Weber Workspace.

In addition to serviced offices and coworking, City Element also provides clients with meeting rooms and event facilities equipped with the latest audiovisual and video conferencing technology. This includes a unique 7-meter wide projection screen, which can be used for video conferences, professional presentations and as a recording studio, but also for practicing online yoga and pilates lessons, for which the space is dispositionally prepared.

The City Element building boasts the international LEED Platinum certificate, which recognises that it is extremely energy efficient and that it has a positive effect on the health and wellbeing of employees. Its other advantages include excellent access being located in close proximity to the metro line and the motorway.

About Scott.Weber Workspace

Scott.Weber Workspace was founded in 2009 and is the largest provider of flexible workplace rentals on the Prague market. It currently operates eight premium office centers in Prague, all of which boast innovative office solutions, modern design and technology, and above-standard client care. The company offers more than 2,500 workplaces on a total area of almost 19,000 m2.

Scott.Weber Workspace provides several solutions for a flexible office environment and the ability to tailor their service according to the clients’ individual needs. Whether the clients are independent

professionals and start-ups often working in coworking spaces, smaller companies requiring serviced fully equipped offices or large corporations with hundreds of employees who use private floors or Office Suite solutions, Scott.Weber Workspace can cater to the needs of them all.