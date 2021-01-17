Vaccination Status In Apple Wallet?

Thanks to a partnership between Apple and Healthvana, a software platform that delivers test results to patients, residents in Los Angeles can have their vaccination records stored digitally since the end of December.

In the Apple Wallet or selected Android wallets. With about 10 million residents, Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the United States.

All the vaccines are formally tracked in the government registries anyway. And people are given paper confirmations. This digital vaccination record was made in an attempt to ensure people are alerted by push notification to get their second dose. Because the approved Pfizer or Moderna vaccines require a two-shot dose. This digital record has also the added benefit of being very hard to forget or lose as it lives in peoples’ mobile wallets.

I think we need something, a marker or verification of some kind, that tells me that the person I am encountering is immune or having a recent negative COVID test. And that serves as proof that I am vaccinated and can, eventually, access a grocery store, airport, or live concert. Is this the new normal? The vaccine passport? I don’t know. But it seems to me Apple is trying to keep up with the current needs of people with a new feature that could make things easier. Even though this is not common, I would personally feel comfortable using it. My medical records in Apple Wallet would be safe and secure exactly like my payment cards are.

