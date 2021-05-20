Prague. 20th of May 2021. Tétris, the leading international designer and fit-out provider of office, industrial and retail space, belonging to the portfolio of the real estate consulting company JLL, has promoted Tomáš Pfeifer to the position of Creative Director for the EMEA region.

“In his new position Tomáš will lead projects across our design studios in EMEA region. He will identify creative interior design approach for our exclusive clients and create conceptual space where people can live better. He will also focus on innovations, trends and strategies supporting clients decisions and local design teams. His promotion to the key international position is appreciation and recognition for Czech branch of Tétris,” explains Lucie Loudová, director of Tétris in the Czech Republic.

“Tétris offers its services on global level and for plenty of our clients we design interiors all around the world. EMEA region is diverse and mutually is influenced and enriched by each country. I am looking for international cooperation and my main goal as creative director is to provide clients with vibrant places that inspire them to think and work better,” adds Tomáš Pfeifer, creative director of Tétris in EMEA region.

Profile:

Tomáš Pfeifer is graduate of Faculty of Arts and Architecture at Technical University Liberec and Faculty of Arts and Architecture at ČVUT in Prague. He started his professional carrier in architectonical studio David in Liberec and after one year he established his own studio Just Design. From 2014 to 2018 Tomáš worked in Škoda Auto as CI/CD architect where he was responsible for development of design concept and technical specifications, production start ups of furniture and branding in India and its implementation in the countries outside Europe. In autumn 2018 he joined Tétris Design& Build as Design Leader with responsibility for design of commercial interiors for the clients in the Czech and Slovak market. In his leisure time Tomáš likes to sport and meet new people, looks for inspiration when travelling and enjoys relaxing in the garden.

About Tétris Design & Build, s.r.o.

Setting the bar for business space fit-outs in Design and Build mode

Born of an entrepreneurial ambition and a desire to innovate, to better serve customers, Tétris was launched in 2003 and quickly became the market reference for office space fit-out services in Design and Build mode. In 2007 Tétris was bought by real estate consulting company JLL. Tétris, which historically focused on corporate office projects, has also become a key partner for investors, major retail brands, and international hotel industry players. Tétris is active in 15 countries with 31 offices around the world with more than 800 hundred employees.

Thanks to a strong local presence and a deep understanding of the markets in which Tétris operates, the company is the partner of choice for SMEs and major national corporations. The international reach and understanding of global challenges also enabled Tétris to develop relationships with the major international groups.

