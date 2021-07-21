On Saturday, July 24th , in the Prague Louka complex (K Sádkám 158, on the bank of the Vltava river, opposite the Velká Chuchle horse racetrack), we will be opening the “gates” of the Titan Park – the largest OCR park in the Czech Republic (OCR – obstacle course race, e.g. like the Spartan Race, etc.). With an area of 3 hectares, Titan Park is the largest OCR park in the Czech Republic and the third largest park in the EU. The total complex area (Titan Park + Prague Louka) is in total more than 5 hectares. Titan Park includes climbing structures, moving hand over hand obstacles, container climbing, a 14 m long obstacle – moving hand over hand on rings, Warped Wall (an obstacle inspired by the American sport entertainment show the Ninja Warrior) a jump over tires and many other obstacles.

In the Prague Louka complex, there will be prepared a rich program for all the visitors (adults and children) throughout the whole day, including the OCR race – Open Race for adults and Kids Race for children. A biotope for swimming, circus tent for chill and hide from the sun, the “container” bistro, trampoline, barbecue spots, parking spots for 25 caravans, clubhouse facilities, slackline, hammocks, children playground with

sandpit, beach volleyball, paddle board rental, great music and chilling atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Connection from the center of Prague is possible either by public transport to the Lahovičky bus stop and 5 mins walk to the area, by bike along the cycling path or just park your car just in front / inside.

“The Prague Louka complex is a peaceful oasis by the water side, shaded by the trees, close to the wild but friendly sheep, goats and horses. Come and enjoy OCR sports, concerts, refreshment in the biotope and a fantastic street food and drinks – paella cooked in giant pans outdoors, ” says Zuzana Třebická on behalf of the event organizers.

Registration for the races: https://irontime.cz/prihlaska1892/

Day schedule:

10:30 – Opening and registration

12:30 – Open Race start (1+ km, 20+ obstacles)

Street Food (Paella, tapas …) available all day – paella in giant pans

13:30 – Kids Race start (500+ m, 10+ obstacles)

16:45 – Winners announcement and an award ceremony

17:00 – Bonfire and meat roasting

18:00 – Live music

24:00 – End (posibility to sleep over in the camping area)

The organizers remind that everything will and must be followed by the current epidemiological rules.

More to be found: Grand opening of Titan Park and Prague Louka (facebook.com).

Further information:

https://www.praguelouka.cz/

Prague LOUKA – Main page Facebook

Prague LOUKA (@prague_louka) • Instagram photos and videos