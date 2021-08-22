Unfortunately, the company IKEA, which provides its customers with affordable interior design solutions in innovatively designed shopping spaces, had to deliver very sad news. Its marketing Director for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, Michal Kroupa, tragically passed away in the Swiss Alps. This Czech national was an accomplished employee of the Swedish company for more than 8 years. He studied at the Charles University in Prague and at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. He left behind his wife, Petra Chovancová, and a son. According to her, he was passionate at work and in his personal life, in which he focused a lot on sports. This unfortunately led to his passing, as he most likely passed away during an attempt to climb the mountain Täschhorn in the Valais canton in Switzerland. Michal Kroupa and his climbing partner were last heard from last Friday, when they announced their intentions to climb the mountain. Their bodies were found on Tuesday. According to the general director of IKEA, Mounia El Hilali, he will be greatly missed and the company will try to support the family in these tough times.