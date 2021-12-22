Praha/Liberec, 21 December 2021 – Czech hotel chain PYTLOUN HOTELS (PH), which currently operates thirteen design, traditional and apartment hotels in the Czech Republic, has announced that it has expanded its hotel offering by adding a luxury 4* Prague hotel – Pytloun Kampa Garden Hotel Prague – from October 2021. The hotel is located in the historic centre of Prague on one of the most beautiful urban islands in the world – Kampa. Thanks to its attractive location in Prague 1, the hotel is just a few steps away from important Prague sights such as Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, Liechtenstein Palace, Lennon Wall, St. Nicholas Cathedral and others. The building that houses the hotel also has a very interesting history, having been built in 1932 as an institution for blind girls called Seyvalter’s Shelter for Blind Girls.

“I think this hotel perfectly complements our portfolio of hotels. In Prague we have a hotel on Wenceslas Square, and I see Kampa as a great location on the other side of the Vltava River. I personally like this part of Prague very much,” says Lukáš Pytloun, CEO and owner of PYTLOUN HOTELS, and adds: “We are operating the hotel as a four-star hotel, and we are counting on further investments that will bring its design and equipment closer to modern trends in the hotel industry. It is a small romantic boutique hotel on the banks of the Čertovka River, adjacent to the Werich Villa, overlooking the gardens of the French Embassy.”

Last year, the PH network has already grown by a smaller 16-room mountain guesthouse Union in Harrachov, which is directly adjacent to the 4* Pytloun Wellness Hotel Harrachov, and whose reconstruction is planned for next year. PH plans further acquisitions and leases of hotels, especially in the centre of Prague, in regional towns and in the mountains. “We are currently negotiating with another five-star hotel in the centre of Prague and if the negotiations are successful, it could become part of our network in the first quarter of next year,” says Lukáš Pytloun. “We plan to finance further expansion partly from our own resources, but mostly from bank loans. We offer hotel owners both the option and the variant of buying their properties, as well as cooperation in the form of a management or lease agreement.”

The PH hotel chain is also gradually expanding its hotels with wellness facilities. Currently, the renovation and construction of a new wellness centre with a sauna world and an indoor 20-metre swimming pool at the Pytloun Grand Hotel Imperial in Liberec is underway and should be completed in the fourth quarter of next year. A new 15-metre swimming pool and a brand-new spa with sauna world will also be added to the Pytloun Wellness Hotel Harrachov next year.

A new concept has been launched at two hotels in the PH network in Liberec (Pytloun Design Hotel Liberec **** and Pytloun Hotel Liberec ***) – fully digital check-in and check-out registration. Check-in and check-out are contactless and via kiosk, or before arrival via the “MyAlfred” system, which the guest receives by email and SMS. Breakfast is buffet style. In the Pytloun Hotel Liberec, the restaurant “U Králů” is newly available from September, offering breakfast, lunch menu, as well as á la carte menu. In both hotels, PH staff is available to clients by phone, email, or WhatsApp 24/7. Check-in and check-out can be done via the “MyAlfred” mobile app. This type of hotel is particularly sought after and preferred by corporate clients. “We have invested heavily in self-service receptions over the past two years precisely because if the situation with stricter anti-virus measures were to recur, we would be ready for it,” adds Lukáš Pytloun.

About PYTLOUN HOTELS

PYTLOUN HOTELS is one of the most valued Czech hotel brands, currently operating a total of thirteen design and traditional hotels, including eight hotels in Liberec, where its flagship is the design Pytloun Grand Hotel Imperial, two mountain hotels in Harrachov in the Giant Mountains and in the Ore Mountains, and a hotel in the heart of the capital on Wenceslas Square in Prague. Thanks to the consistent diversification of its portfolio, it offers accommodation for all types of guests. Each hotel in the PYTLOUN HOTELS network has its own personality and style. But they all share the same commitment to providing guests with excellent service, modern facilities, and an exceptional stay experience.

